Dhaka Test: Mushfiqur scores 200 as Bangladesh dominate Zimbabwe

November 12, 2018

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Zimbabwe were 25/1 at stumps on day two of the second Test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Monday.

Bangladesh declared for 522/7 in 160 overs as Mushfiqur Rahim scored a double century for his side.

Related: Mominul, Mushfiqur tons take Bangladesh to 303/5 against Zimbabwe

He remained unbeaten and scored 219 runs from 421 deliveries, which included 18 boundaries and a six. Mominul Haque was dismissed after scoring 161 runs for the side with the help of 19 fours.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz remained unbeaten at 68.

Kyle Jarvis was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors as he finished with 5/71 in 28 overs, while Tendai Chatara and Donald Tiripano picked up a wicket each.

Zimbabwe leads the two-match series by 1-0. The won the first Test in Sylhet by 151 runs.

 
 
 

See Also

Mominul, Mushfiqur tons take Bangladesh to 303/5 against Zimbabwe

November 11, 2018 6:50 pm

Women’s World T20: India, West Indies make winning starts

November 10, 2018 1:37 pm

Women’s World T20: Pakistan, India, Windies in action on opening day

November 9, 2018 12:26 pm

Women’s World T20: Pakistan, Australia win warm-up games

November 7, 2018 2:20 pm

Zimbabwe trounce Bangladesh by 151 runs in first Test

November 7, 2018 1:03 pm

Women’s World T20: India, New Zealand, Bangladesh win warm-ups

November 5, 2018 4:07 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.