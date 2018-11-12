Dhaka Test: Mushfiqur scores 200 as Bangladesh dominate Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe were 25/1 at stumps on day two of the second Test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Monday.

Bangladesh declared for 522/7 in 160 overs as Mushfiqur Rahim scored a double century for his side.

Related: Mominul, Mushfiqur tons take Bangladesh to 303/5 against Zimbabwe

He remained unbeaten and scored 219 runs from 421 deliveries, which included 18 boundaries and a six. Mominul Haque was dismissed after scoring 161 runs for the side with the help of 19 fours.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz remained unbeaten at 68.

Kyle Jarvis was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors as he finished with 5/71 in 28 overs, while Tendai Chatara and Donald Tiripano picked up a wicket each.

Zimbabwe leads the two-match series by 1-0. The won the first Test in Sylhet by 151 runs.