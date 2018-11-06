Declan James and Leo Au reach Balochistan International Squash League semis

England’s Declan James and Hong Kong’s Leo Au have qualified for semi-finals of the Balochistan International Squash League.

World No 16 James and No 22 Au won two out of three matches in the league round. The semis will be played on Tuesday in Quetta, and final on Wednesday.

World No 39 Nafizwan Adnan from Malaysia along with Pakistani players–Farhan Mehboob, Ahsan Ayaz and Shahjahan Khan0—also clinched victory in one match out of two.

Prince Umar Ahmadzai, chairperson of the league, played a shot at the squash court to commence the second day of the tournament.

Related: Balochistan International Squash League begins in Quetta

A tough game between James and Mehmoob was witnessed on the second day. The first set was won by James but Mehmood equalled the game by winning the second set. James managed to clinch the next two sets and qualified for the semis.

The second match played between Au and Adnan was quite intense. Hong Kong’s Au won it 8/11, 8/11 and 7/11.

Cesar Salazar from Mexico won the first two sets against World No.95 Ahsan Ayaz, but he had to quit after an injury.

Shahjahan defeated Abdul Malik in the first match 8/11, 8/11 and 9/11.