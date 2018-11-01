Crown Jewel: Samoa Joe replaces Daniel Bryan in WWE Championship match

Samoa Joe will replace Daniel Bryan in the WWE Championship match against AJ Styles at the Crown Jewel.

Bryan injured his knee while fighting Styles for the WWE Championship in an impromptu match made by SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon.

The Yes Movement leader landed awkwardly on his knee while diving at the WWE Champion outside the ring. He was later forced to tap out to the Crab Crusher finishing move.

The two superstars shook hands following the match but Samoa Joe appeared from no where to attack them.

He raised the belt to signal his intention to fight for the WWE Championship.

Styles, infuriated by Joe’s attack, confronted SmackDown General Manager Paige and asked her to book the match which she accepted.