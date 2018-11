Pakistani Test cricketer Yasir Shah’s mother passed away on Saturday night.

The leg-spinner announced the sad news on Twitter.

Asalamalekom my mother has been died today.her namzi janaza will be offered at 02:00 Pm at gohati. — Yasir Shah (@Shah64Y) November 3, 2018

Her funeral prayers will be offered at 2pm on Sunday in Gohati, Swabi.

Following his announcement, other cricketers took to Twitter to express their condolences.