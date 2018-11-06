Cricket greats want to see Sarfraz lead Pakistan in World Cup 2019

Former Pakistan captains Javed Miandad and Misbahul Haq have backed Sarfraz Ahmed’s captaincy for the upcoming cricket World Cup.

It will be a bad move to remove Sarfraz Ahmed before the World Cup, Miandad said on Tuesday.

The former captain said that the credit for Pakistan’s recent victories against Australia and New Zealand goes to Sarfraz.

“ODI is a longer format of cricket and the real test for the team will be the ODIs against New Zealand beginning Wednesday,” Miandad said.

“Our players must perform in longer formats to prove their worth and place in the team,” he added.

The statements of Pakistan cricket greats come after PCB Chairperson Ehsan Mani said that the board has yet to make a decision on who will lead Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup.

Misbah-ul-Haq, under whose captaincy Pakistan reached the top of ICC Test rankings, also thinks Sarfraz Ahmed should be named the skipper for the world cup as not much time is left for the mega event.

The 2019 World Cup will be held in England in June.

Haq, who is also a member of the newly-formed cricket committee, said that bad performance in one tournament does not mean that people start talking about replacing the captain.

“Sarfraz Ahmed is learning and improving as a captain, and I don’t think there should be any debate about his captaincy. There shouldn’t even be any talk about replacing him,” Haq said.

Former cricketer Saleem Yousuf, who played 32 Tests and 86 ODIs for Pakistan, said Sarfraz Ahmed must lead the team till the 2019 World Cup as players are performing well under his captaincy.

“Ups and downs come in every player’s life, he said. “Sarfraz is a fighter who has always come up victorious at every situation,” he said.

Responding to a question about captaincy, Ahmed said the PCB can answer the question better as they will make the final decision.

Pakistan have won 29 out of 33 T20s under Ahmed’s captaincy.