Corey Anderson signs up for PSL 4

New Zealand’s Corey Anderson will be seen in action in the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The Kiwi all-rounder has been placed in the Platinum Category.

Anderson, who once held the record for fastest century in one day cricket, will be among many overseas cricketers taking part in the next year’s edition.

Hello hello! We have some more Platinum roster news for you. New Zealand all rounder @coreyanderson78 joins our star-studded list! pic.twitter.com/JjaogmTfWN — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) November 11, 2018

The Kiwi power hitter has played 31 T20 Internationals and scored 485 runs. He has two T20I half centuries to his name as well.

He has represented many domestic sides across the world including Canterbury, Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, Northern Districts, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Somerset.