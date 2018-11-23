Colombo Test: Bairstow takes England to 312/7 against Sri Lanka

Jonny Bairstow struck a century as England were 312/7 at stumps on day one of the Colombo Test on Friday.

England, leading the three match series by 2-0, won the toss and chose to bat. Jonny Bairstow is the top scorer for the hosts so far in the first innings as he made 110 runs on 186 balls.

Ben Stokes chipped in with his 57-run knock with five fours and two sixes.

Skipper Joe Root made 46 runs for his team after hitting four boundaries.

Moeen Ali is not out at 23 runs, while Adil Rashid has made 13 runs for the team.

Lakshan Sandakan took four wickets for Sri Lanka while Malinda Pushpakumara dismissed two English batsmen.

England won the first Test in Galle against Sri Lanka by 211 runs. They won the series by winning the second game by 57 runs in Kandy.