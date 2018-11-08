Champions League: Ronaldo frustrated as Man United beat Juventus

Manchester United produced a stunning late comeback to beat Juventus 2-1 on Wednesday in what could be a turning point in their Champions League campaign. Pep Guardiola’s City crushed Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 on a night which saw Real Madrid also win big, as Bayern Munich closed in on a place in the knockout stage.

Juventus were within seconds of confirming their spot in the last 16 after Cristiano Ronaldo put them ahead in Turin with a superb volley in the 65th minute. The hosts had already hit the woodwork twice before that and should have been out of sight before Juan Mata equalised from an 86th-minute free-kick.

The turnaround was completed in the 90th minute when Leonardo Bonucci scored an own-goal, and United boss Jose Mourinho delighted in taking to the field at the end, cupping an ear towards the home support.

“In a beautiful Italian city, they insulted me for 90 minutes. I didn’t insult them. I just made a little thing,” Mourinho told BT Sport. “It is a big victory for us, not just because we needed the points but because it was away from home against an amazing team.”

The result was a blow for Valencia, who are still two points behind in third after beating Young Boys 3-1 at Mestalla.

Santi Mina scored twice either side of a Roger Assale goal, before Carlos Soler sealed the win. Young Boys, who had Sekou Sanogo sent off, cannot now qualify.

Ronaldo frustrated as Juve ‘gift’ United victory

Cristiano Ronaldo could not hide his frustration that despite scoring his first Champions League goal for Juventus the Italian side ‘gifted’ a dramatic late 2-1 victory to Manchester United. Ronaldo struck with a magnificent first-time volley on 65 minutes to leave Juve on course for the knockout phase, but Juan Mata equalised with an 86th-minute free-kick before Leonardo Bonucci turned into his own net.

It was the 121st goal in the competition for five-time Champions League winner Ronaldo who Juventus are counting on to help them lift their first European title since 1996. Instead they must now wait for the remaining games against Valencia and Young Boys to seal their passage to the next round.

“United did nothing to win the game,” Ronaldo told Sky Sports Italia.

“We dominated for 90 minutes, had so many chances, could have killed it off three or four times, but we relaxed and were punished.

“You can’t even talk about luck, because you have to find your own luck and in this case we just gifted it to them.

“Now we’ve got to lift our heads, as we played really well and are still top of the group.”

Juventus are top of Group H on nine points — two points ahead of United — with Valencia now on five and Swiss club Young Boys eliminated after losing 3-1 to the Spaniards.