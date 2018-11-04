Brendon McCullum out of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2019

The Lahore Qalandars has decided not to retain star batsman Brendon McCullum for the 2019 edition of Pakistan Super League.

The franchise made the announcement on Twitter and wished the cricketer the best of luck for the future.

Thank you to a great leader and inspiration, Baz McCullum for being a part of Lahore Qalandars and bringing his exceptional game forward in the field! We wish you all the success and luck for the future! @Bazmccullum #DamaDamMast pic.twitter.com/EklTbhmEJT — Lahore Qalandars🏏 (@lahoreqalandars) November 3, 2018

The Kiwi batsman played 10 matches for the Lahore Qalandars and has scored 218 runs with an average of 27.25 per innings.

In his tweet, McCullum said that he is leaving the franchise with fond memories and friendships.

A big thank you to @lahoreqalandars for the past 2 seasons. Today we have parted ways but I leave with fond memories and friendships. I wish you all the best in the future. To the Rana family, a special thank you. Our friendship will always remain. @thePSLt20 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) November 3, 2018

The Lahore Qalandars have traded Sunil Narine and Umar Akmal for Quetta Gladiators’ Hassan Khan and Rahat Ali.

The tournament will kick off in Dubai on February 14, 2019.

The governing council of the PSL, in a meeting chaired by the Pakistan Cricket Board head, agreed to organise the final eight matches of the next edition in different cities of Pakistan.

The final will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 17.