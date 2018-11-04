Brendon McCullum out of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2019

November 4, 2018

The Lahore Qalandars has decided not to retain star batsman Brendon McCullum for the 2019 edition of Pakistan Super League.

The franchise made the announcement on Twitter and wished the cricketer the best of luck for the future.

The Kiwi batsman played 10 matches for the Lahore Qalandars and has scored 218 runs with an average of 27.25 per innings.

In his tweet, McCullum said that he is leaving the franchise with fond memories and friendships.

The Lahore Qalandars have traded Sunil Narine and Umar Akmal for Quetta Gladiators’ Hassan Khan and Rahat Ali.

The tournament will kick off in Dubai on February 14, 2019.

The governing council of the PSL, in a meeting chaired by the Pakistan Cricket Board head, agreed to organise the final eight matches of the next edition in different cities of Pakistan.

The final will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 17.

 
 
 

