Braun Strowman injured following brutal attack on WWE Raw

WWE has reported that Braun Strowman suffered injuries following attacks by Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw, Wrestling Inc has reported.

“During tonight’s Six-Man Elimination Tag Team Match, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin brutally assaulted Braun Strowman and smashed The Monster Among Men’s right arm with the steel steps,” it was stated after the attack. “WWE.com can confirm that Strowman sustained serious injuries in the attack, and is undergoing evaluation by medical personnel to determine the extent of the damage.”

“Earlier in the night, Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon scheduled a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match between Strowman and Corbin at the WWE TLC pay-per-view.”

Related: Raw dominates SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series 2018

Strowman will get a Universal Championship title shot against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble and Corbin will lose all authority if he beats the acting Raw General Manager.

Wrestling Inc has also said that Strowman’s injuries are likely to be a part of its script. It is to be noted that Strowman is feuding against Baron Corbin and is currently out of the championship picture.

Baron Corbin had cost Strowman his chance to become the WWE Universal Champion after attacking him before his title match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel.