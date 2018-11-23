Bowlers shine on day two of T10 League

The T10 League is said to be an event that promises big hits but it was the bowlers who stood out on the second day of the tournament as two hat tricks were taken.

The Bengal Tigers, Sindhis and Punjabi Legends won their respective matches on day two of the 2018 T10 League. The Tigers beat the Northern Warriors by 36 runs.

Bengal made 130/1 in their 10 overs with Jason Roy scoring 60 runs while Sherfane Rutherford chipped in with his knock of 47 runs.

Hardus Viljoen was the only wicket taker for the Warriors.

The Northern Warriors managed 194/7 in their 10 overs as Lendl Simmons made 44 runs for the side.

Aamer Yamin finished with figures of 4/4 in two overs, which included a hat trick. Sunil Narine finished with two wickets as well.

Yamin was named Player of the Match. Pravin Tambe starred with the ball as the Sindhis beat the Kerala Kings by nine wickets.

The Kings made 103/7 in 10 overs with Wayne Parnell scoring 59 runs with the bat and Sohail Tanvir chipping in with his knock of 23 runs.

The second hat trick of the tournament was taken by Tambe who took 5/15 in the match.

The Sindhis chased down the target of 104 runs in 7.4 overs as Shane Watson made an unbeaten 50 runs while Anton Devcich contributed 49 runs with the bat. Sandeep Lamichhane was the only wicket taker for Kerala.

Defending champions Punjabi Legends trounced the Maratha Arabians by 43 runs in the third match of the day.

The Legends made 121/6 in their 10 overs with Umar Akmal and Shaiman Anwar scoring 31 and 25 runs respectively for the side.

Richard Gleeson picked up three wickets for the side.

Maratha were all out for 78 runs in 9.2 overs. Alex Hales made 32 runs for the side while Najibullah Zadran contributed 17 runs with the bat.

Chris Jordan bagged four wickets while Zahir Khan dismissed three Punjabi batsmen.