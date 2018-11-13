Bismah Maroof feared sinus surgery would end her cricketing career

November 13, 2018

Pakistani cricketer Bismah Maroof said that she feared sinus surgery would end her cricketing career.

“It was quite challenging,” she said in an interview to ICC Cricket. “After the surgery, I was on a high dosage of medicines. My eyes got affected, so it took time for me to return to playing.

“I was quite depressed. Lying there, at one point I couldn’t imagine that I could get up and play again.”

The Pakistani player said that she will not plan for her future ever again.

“I have learnt that you shouldn’t plan too much. All your life plans can be turned upside down.” she added.

Maroof was supposed to lead the Girls in Green in this year’s Women’s World Twenty20 but her sinus issue made her selection doubtful.

She underwent a successful surgery and recovered just in time to be selected for the tournament.

She was the top scorer for Pakistan against India with 53 runs from 49 deliveries.

 
 
 

