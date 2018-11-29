Belgium beat Canada in Hockey World Cup opener

November 29, 2018

Belgium beat Canada 2-1 in the opening game of the 2018 Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

The first goal of the tournament came in the third minute as Felix Denayer scored for the Belgian side. Thomas Briels made it 2-0 to Belgium in the 22nd minute.

Canada managed to pull a goal back in the 48th minute but it was not enough to get the side back into the game.

Related: India pummel South Africa in Hockey World Cup

In the following match, India humbled South Africa 5-0.

Belgium are in second place, trailing India in Group C on goal difference. Canada and South Africa are in third and fourth place respectively.

 
 
 

See Also

India pummel South Africa in Hockey World Cup

November 29, 2018 11:06 am

Shah Rukh Khan lights up Hockey World Cup’s opening ceremony in India

November 28, 2018 2:31 pm

Hockey World Cup 2018 to begin with star studded opening ceremony

November 27, 2018 5:49 pm

Pakistan team leaves for India to participate in the Hockey World Cup

November 24, 2018 1:40 pm

Sindh government gives Rs100m grant to hockey federation

November 22, 2018 9:52 pm

Pakistan hockey team’s new kit unveiled ahead of World Cup

November 19, 2018 1:21 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Sabir Nazar

Aftab Siddiqui

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.