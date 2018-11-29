Belgium beat Canada in Hockey World Cup opener

Belgium beat Canada 2-1 in the opening game of the 2018 Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

The first goal of the tournament came in the third minute as Felix Denayer scored for the Belgian side. Thomas Briels made it 2-0 to Belgium in the 22nd minute.

Canada managed to pull a goal back in the 48th minute but it was not enough to get the side back into the game.

In the following match, India humbled South Africa 5-0.

Belgium are in second place, trailing India in Group C on goal difference. Canada and South Africa are in third and fourth place respectively.