Bangladesh to send emerging cricket team to Pakistan

November 30, 2018

Photo: AFP

Bangladesh will send a cricket squad to Pakistan for the first time in three years, officials said on Thursday after receiving assurances from their counterparts about security.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are co-hosting an Asian Cricket Council tournament next month, with Bangladesh playing all their group matches in Karachi.

Most cricket nations have steered clear of Pakistan since gunmen attacked Sri Lanka’s team bus in 2009, killing several people.

But international cricket is slowly returning, with Zimbabwe and the West Indies among countries to visit Pakistan in recent years.

The Bangladesh squad being sent for the Emerging Teams Asia Cup starting on December 6 is the first since 2015 to visit Pakistan.

“We agreed to the tour following assurance of adequate security by the Pakistan Cricket Board,” said Bangladesh Cricket Board boss Nizamuddin Chowdhury.

The board would also send a security detail with the squad, he added.

Bangladesh are in Group B alongside hosts Pakistan, Hong Kong and the UAE.

Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, India and Oman in Group A will play their matches in Colombo, which will also host the semis and final.

 

 
 
 

See Also

US welcomes efforts to increase people-to-people ties between India and Pakistan

November 30, 2018 8:46 am

A lot more than just weapons is up for sale at IDEAS 2018

November 29, 2018 9:53 pm

Bangladesh to send cricketers to Pakistan after safety assurances

November 29, 2018 7:49 pm

Kiwi batting coach praises in-form Yasir

November 29, 2018 4:35 pm

Pakhtoons outclass Maratha in T10 League

November 29, 2018 3:20 pm

Pakistan’s fate now lies in Yasir’s hands

November 29, 2018 2:46 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Taha Anis

Sabir Nazar

Aftab Siddiqui

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.