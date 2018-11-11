Mominul, Mushfiqur tons take Bangladesh to 303/5 against Zimbabwe

November 11, 2018

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Bangladesh were 303/5 at stumps on the first day of their second Test match against Zimbabwe in Dhaka on Sunday.

Mominul Haque and skipper Mushfiqur Rahim dominated the day by scoring centuries.

Haque was dismissed after scoring 161 runs from 247 deliveries with the help of 19 boundaries.

Related: Zimbabwe trounce Bangladesh by 151 runs in first Test

Rahim is unbeaten at 111 from 231 balls with nine boundaries to his name.

Kyle Jarvis was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe on day one as he finished with 3/48 in 19 overs.

Tendai Chatara and Donald Tripino grabbed a wicket each.

Zimbabwe lead the two match Test series by 1-0. They won the first match in Sylhet by 151 runs.

 
 
 

See Also

Pakistan include 18-year-old paceman Shaheen for New Zealand Tests

November 10, 2018 8:02 pm

Women’s World T20: India, West Indies make winning starts

November 10, 2018 1:37 pm

England trounce Sri Lanka in Galle Test

November 9, 2018 5:50 pm

Women’s World T20: Pakistan, India, Windies in action on opening day

November 9, 2018 12:26 pm

47 dead as buses collide in Zimbabwe

November 8, 2018 9:12 am

Women’s World T20: Pakistan, Australia win warm-up games

November 7, 2018 2:20 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.