Mominul, Mushfiqur tons take Bangladesh to 303/5 against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh were 303/5 at stumps on the first day of their second Test match against Zimbabwe in Dhaka on Sunday.

Mominul Haque and skipper Mushfiqur Rahim dominated the day by scoring centuries.

Haque was dismissed after scoring 161 runs from 247 deliveries with the help of 19 boundaries.

Related: Zimbabwe trounce Bangladesh by 151 runs in first Test

Rahim is unbeaten at 111 from 231 balls with nine boundaries to his name.

Kyle Jarvis was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe on day one as he finished with 3/48 in 19 overs.

Tendai Chatara and Donald Tripino grabbed a wicket each.

Zimbabwe lead the two match Test series by 1-0. They won the first match in Sylhet by 151 runs.