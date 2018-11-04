Bangladesh defeat Pakistan to win 2018 U15 SAFF Championships

November 4, 2018

Photo Courtesy: CPGang/Twitter

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan on penalties to win the 2018 Under-15 South Asian Football Federation Championship in Nepal on Saturday.

The final was played at ANFA Complex in Lalitpur.

Bangladesh went ahead thanks to an own goal by Pakistan’s Haseeb Ahmed Khan in the 25th minute.

Pakistan leveled the scoreline in the 54th minute after Mohibullah converted a penalty into a goal.

Neither team managed to score a winner and the match was decided on penalty shootouts.

It was the Bangladesh side that managed to hold their nerve win the tense final 3-2 on penalties.

 
 
 

