Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe to draw Test series

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by 218 runs in the second Test in Dhaka on Thursday.

The two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw. Zimbabwe had won the first game by 151 runs.

Bangladesh declared their first innings on 522/7 with Mushfiqur Rahim scoring 219 runs while Mominul Haque making 161 runs for the hosts.

Kyle Jarvis grabbed five wickets for the team.

Related: Zimbabwe trounce Bangladesh by 151 runs in first Test

Zimbabwe were dismissed for 304 runs in their first innings with Brendan Taylor scoring 110 runs and PJ Moor chipping in with his 83-run knock. Brian Chari made 53 runs for the side.

Taijul Islam grabbed five wickets.

Bangladesh declared their second innings at 224/6 on the scoreboard. Skipper Mahmudullah made 101 runs whereas Mohammad Mithun scored 67 runs for the side.

Kyle Jarvis and Donald Tiripano grabbed two wickets for the match.

Related: Taijul’s five-fer restricts Zimbabwe to 304 in Dhaka Test

The Zimbabwe side, chasing a target of 443 runs, were dismissed for 224 runs in 83.1 overs.

Brendan Taylor scored 106 whereas Brian Chari contributed 43 runs with the bat.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz took five wickets for Bangladesh.

Mushfiqur Rahim was named Player of the Match while Taijul Islam was named Player of the Series.