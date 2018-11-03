Balochistan International Squash League begins in Quetta

The inaugural Balochistan International Squash League kicked off in Quetta on Saturday.

The tournament will be played from November 3 to November 7.

Players from Britain, Mexico, Malaysia and Hong Kong are taking part in the competition. They have welcomed the squash league.

Related: Pakistan win three gold medals in Junior Asian Squash Championships

The players attended the opening ceremony, held at a local hotel, wearing traditional Balochi clothes.

The management said that four local and four international players will be seen in action in the tournament.

“The objective of organising the tournament is to send a positive image of Pakistan, especially Balochistan, to the world.”

Related: Pakistan settle for bronze in Asian Games 2018 squash event

Prince Umar Ahmadzai, chairperson of the Balochistan International Squash League, said that organising the tournament is a proud moment for them.

“Previously, only cricketing leagues were held in Pakistan but we have started to organise squash leagues in the country now,” he said.

British squash player Declan James said that he was immensely pleased to come to Quetta. “A negative impression about the region is being given but the situation here is alright,” he said.

Nafazwan Adnan of Malaysia said that he had come to Quetta for the first time and is enjoying it a lot as the city is a nice place.