Babar Azam smashes Kohli’s record, becomes fastest batsman to score 1,000 runs in T20

Babar Azam has overtaken Virat Kohli’s record to become the fastest batsman to score 1,000 runs in T20.

Azam achieved the feat during Pakistan’s match against New Zealand in Dubai. He has scored 1,000 runs in 26 innings.

It took 27 innings for Kohli to become the quickest batsmen to reach 1,000 Twenty20 runs on October 2, 2015 against South Africa.

He currently tops the T20 rankings for batsmen as well.