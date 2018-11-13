Babar Azam reaches fifth spot in ODI batsmen rankings

The International Cricket Council released its fresh one-day international rankings on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli of India tops the batting rankings followed by his compatriot Rohit Sharma. Kiwi power hitter Ross Taylor climbed to third position after an impressive performance in the one-day series against Pakistan.

Joe Root of England is at fourth position followed by Pakistan’s Babar Azam at fifth place.

The Pakistani batsman tops the Twenty20 International batting rankings.

Australian batsman David Warner is at sixth position while Proteas’ skipper Francois du Plessis stands at seventh. Shikhar Dhawan (India), Kane Williamson (New Zealand) and Quinton de Kock (South Africa) rounded off the top 10 list.

Fakhar Zaman improved seven spots to reach No 11 in the rankings.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah topped the bowling rankings while Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and Kuldeep Yadav were at second at third place respectively.

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was at fourth place while Yuzvendra Chahal (India), Adil Rashid (England), Trent Boult (New Zealand) and Mujeeb Zadran (Afghanistan) were at fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth place respectively.

Hasan Ali dropped three places to No 13 while spinner Shadab Khan climbed 16 spots to reach No 24 in the rankings.

Josh Hazlewood (Australia) was at ninth position while Mustafizur Rahman stood at 10th position in the bowlers rankings.

England top the ODI team rankings followed by India and New Zealand.

South Africa secured fourth position followed by Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh at fifth, sixth and seventh position respectively.

Sri Lanka, West Indies and Afghanistan rounded off the top 10.