Babar Azam raring to go in series decider

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam is reveling in his recent purple patch and is hoping to put it to good use when the Men in Green host New Zealand in the third and final Test in Abu Dhabi.

“The team’s morale is high after our win over New Zealand in the Dubai Test,” he said, while talking to the media in Abu Dhabi. “I am satisfied with my performance against the Kiwis and hope to play a key role in the series decider.”

The right-handed batsman went on to say that winning and losing are part of the game, while adding that victory in Dubai was mainly down to team effort.

Babar scored his maiden century in the second Test, smashing an unbeaten 127 to help Pakistan to a strong total of 418-5. Pakistan went on to win the fixture by an innings and 16 runs, with Haris Sohail and man-of-the-match Yasir Shah also contributing heavily in the triumph.

The third and final Test match will begin on December 3 in Abu Dhabi.