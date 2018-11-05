Azhar Mehmood praises bowlers’ stellar performance

Bowling coach Azhar Mahmood praised the recent performance of Pakistan cricket team.

“The splendid performance of the bowlers is a positive sign for Pakistan cricket,” he said while speaking on SAMAA TV programme Sports Action, which is hosted by Shoaib Jatt. “Taking wickets is not important as one tight over can be important in the format.”

The bowling coach said that conceding just two or three runs in an over can change the entire scenario.

Related: Sarfraz Ahmed praises Pakistan’s bowling in T20 series against Australia

He lamented on not winning this year’s Asia Cup. “We won the Champions Trophy last year, but it was unfortunate that we could not emerge victorious in the Asia Cup this year,” Mahmood said.

The former Pakistani fast bowler added that the side ‘faced problems’ in the Asia Cup as they could not pick up quick wickets. “The defeat in the Asia Cup is a thing of the past,” Mahmood said. He added that the side is performing well in the 50-overs and Twenty20 cricket.

Mahmood said that he will have to see what kind of work was done on Mohammad Amir’s bowling by Atiquz Zaman. He said, “Zaman is implementing the same plan devised by me.”

Related: Pakistan beat New Zealand in third T20 to complete clean sweep

“I have seen Amir’s tweet and it makes no difference to me,” he said.

Amir had tweeted that he was working on “aspects of his bowling which were never brought up before”.

It has been an absolute pleasure playing with you guys. You have given me the much needed confidence boost and most importantly allowed me to work on many aspects of my bowling which were never previously brought up.I hope to work harder n represent my country again InshAllah https://t.co/xfUSSRjXOH — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 20, 2018

The coach added that he doesn’t think anyone has supported Mohammad Amir as much as the cricket board has over the past two years.

Speaking about Mohammad Abbas, he said that he was “good and clever bowler”.