Azhar Ali retires from limited-overs cricket

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has announced his retirement from one-day cricket on Thursday.

The cricketer said that he is will only focus on Test cricket now.

“I did not take this decision in a hurry,” Ali said in a press conference. “Test cricket is my forte.”

He added, “I will keep playing Test and domestic cricket for Pakistan.”

The batsman said that he supports Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed. “He is carrying the team forward. It’s not easy to lead Pakistan cricket team,” Ali said, who was the captain from 2015 to 2017. Pakistan played 31 matches out of which they won 12.

Pakistan team won 40% of the matches under his leadership.

Ali played 53 one-day internationals for Pakistan, in which he scored 5,303 runs.