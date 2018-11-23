Australia’s Ellyse Perry overtakes Shahid Afridi as second highest wicket-taker in T20s

Australian female pacer Ellyse Perry overtook Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi on the list of leading wicket-takers in Twenty20 International.

Ellyse Perry has landed at No.2 in the list of leading wicket takers after taking her wicket tally to 99.

Earlier today, @EllysePerry overtook @SAfridiOfficial, moving into second place overall for international T20 wickets. Her next scalp (which she has a chance to take in Saturday’s @WorldT20 Final) will be No. 💯! #WT20 pic.twitter.com/m0OEj9u6S8 — ICC (@ICC) November 23, 2018

The Australian pacer finished with figures of 2/2 in two overs during the first semifinal of the Women’s World Twenty20 against West Indies.

2 wickets for 2 runs in two overs – an economical spell from @EllysePerry helped break the back of the Windies top order – here’s how she dismissed Dottin and Campbelle, delivered by @oppo #FlashCharge!#WT20 #WatchThis pic.twitter.com/J4tBvEdZQJ — ICC (@ICC) November 23, 2018

West Indies’ Anisa Mohammed tops the list with 113 wickets. Shahid Afridi of Pakistan is at third place with 98 T20 scalps.

The fourth place is occupied by Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka who has taken 92 T20 International wickets.

Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal of Pakistan secured the fifth and sixth position in the list with 85 dismissals to their name.