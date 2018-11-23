Australia’s Ellyse Perry overtakes Shahid Afridi as second highest wicket-taker in T20s

November 23, 2018

Australian female pacer Ellyse Perry overtook Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi on the list of leading wicket-takers in Twenty20 International.

Ellyse Perry has landed at No.2 in the list of leading wicket takers after taking her wicket tally to 99.

The Australian pacer finished with figures of 2/2 in two overs during the first semifinal of the Women’s World Twenty20 against West Indies.

West Indies’ Anisa Mohammed tops the list with 113 wickets. Shahid Afridi of Pakistan is at third place with 98 T20 scalps.

The fourth place is occupied by Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka who has taken 92 T20 International wickets.

Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal of Pakistan secured the fifth and sixth position in the list with 85 dismissals to their name.

 
 
 

See Also

Windies hit back after Bangladesh teen sets record

November 23, 2018 5:08 pm

Bowlers shine on day two of T10 League

November 23, 2018 2:17 pm

Pakistan aim to level Test series against New Zealand in Dubai

November 23, 2018 2:04 pm

England thrash India to reach Women’s World T20 final

November 23, 2018 12:59 pm

Healy powers Australia to Women’s World T20 final

November 23, 2018 12:50 pm

Kiwi spin sensation Ajaz Patel plans to keep pressure on Pakistan

November 23, 2018 12:50 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Mahim Maher

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.