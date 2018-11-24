Australia to take on England in Women’s World T20 final

November 24, 2018

Australia and England will play the final of the 2018 Women’s World Twenty20 in North Sound on Sunday.

Australia qualified for the tournament after defeating Pakistan, Ireland, New Zealand and the West Indies. Their only loss in the tournament was to India.

England, on the other hand, confirmed their spot after wins over Bangladesh, South Africa, and India. Their fixture against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain while they suffered defeat at the hands of the West Indies.

Australia has won the tournament three times. They emerged victorious in the 2010, 2012 and 2014 editions of the tournament.

England has won the tournament only once. The became champions in the 2009 edition.

The match will start at 5am Pakistan Standard Time.

Squads:

Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes, Nicole Bolton, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham and Nicola Carey.

England: Heather Knight, Katherine Brunt, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Danielle Hazell, Amy Ellen Jones, Natalie Sciver, Linsey Smith, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont.

 
 
 

