Australia trounce England to win 2018 Women’s World T20

November 25, 2018

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Australia outclassed England by eight wickets to win the 2018 Women’s World T20 in North Sound on Sunday.

England, electing to bat first, were bowled out for a low total of 105 runs in 19.4 overs. Only two players managed to score in double figures.

Dani Wyatt was the top scorer with 43 runs from 37 balls with the help of five boundaries and a six. Skipper Heather Knight made 25 runs off 28 deliveries with a four and a six to her name.

Ashleigh Gardner was the pick of the bowlers for the Australians as she finished with the figures of 3/22 in four overs. Georgia Wareham and Megan Schutt took two wickets each.

It took 15.1 overs for Australia to win their fourth Women’s World T20 title.

Related: Australia and England’s journey to 2018 Women’s World Twenty20 final

Gardner starred with the bat as well as she struck 33 runs from 26 balls with a boundary and three sixes to her name. Captain Meg Lanning made 28 runs while Alyssa Healy struck 22 runs for the side.

Sophie Ecclestone and Danielle Hazell picked up a wicket each for England.

Gardner was named Player of the Match while Healy was named Player of the Series.

 
 
 

