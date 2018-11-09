Australia set 232-run target for South Africa in second ODI

November 9, 2018

South Africa need 232 runs to win the second one-day international against Australia in Adelaide on Friday.

The visitors won the toss and chose to field. The Proteas restricted the Kangaroos to 231 runs in 48.3 overs with Kagiso Rabada taking four wickets.

Alex Carey was the top scorer with 47 runs from 72 balls with four boundaries to his name. Chris Lynn scored 44 runs for the team. Skipper Aaron Finch contributed 41 runs.

Shaun Marsh and Adam Zampa made 22 runs each for the team.

Rabada finished with 4/54 in 9.3 overs while Dwaine Pretorius grabbed three wickets. Dale Steyn took two wickets in 10 overs.

South Africa lead the three match series 1-0. They won the opening game by six wickets.

Australia XI: Travis Head, Aaron Finch (captain), Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, Alex Carey (wicket keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wicket keeper), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

 
 
 

