Akila Dananjaya’s bowling action reported

Sri Lankan bowler Akila Dananjaya’s bowling action was reported in the first Test match against England, ICC Cricket reported.

The match officials’ report cited concerns regarding the legality of the off spinner’s bowling action.

The bowling action will come under scrutiny and will undergo a test within 14 days.

Related: England trounce Sri Lanka in Galle Test

The International Cricket Council has allowed Dananjaya to bowl until the result of the test is announced.

Dananjaya took two wickets in the first Test match in Galle, which the hosts lost by 211 runs.