Ahmed Shehzad’s suspension extended by six weeks

November 2, 2018

Ahmed Shehzad’s suspension has been extended by another six weeks. 

The batsmen played seven club matches at Muslim Gymkhana even though he was serving a period of ineligibility.

Previously, the Pakistan Cricket Board had banned Ahmad Shahzad for four months after he was tested positive for a dope test taken during a domestic match in June 2018.

In July, an independent review board had confirmed that Shahzad used a banned substance and he was charge-sheeted by the PCB. The ban came into effect in July.

Shahzad would have been allowed to play domestic cricket after November 10, but failure to follow rules led to an extension of his suspension.

 
 
 

