Abu Dhabi Test: Yasir, Hasan strike after New Zealand take lead

New Zealand lead Pakistan by 60 runs as the Blackcaps went for lunch at 134/4 on the third day of the Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

BJ Watling is not out at 15, while Henry Nicholls is at the crease at 13.

Starting the third day’s play with 59 runs on the board, the Kiwis lost two wickets in the first session.

Pakistan took the fourth wicket as New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was bowled by Yasir Shah, after contributing 37 runs with the bat.

The second of the three-match Test series will be played in Dubai on November 24. The third and final Test will be played in Abu Dhabi from December 3 to December 7.