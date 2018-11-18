Abu Dhabi Test: Yasir, Hasan strike after New Zealand take lead

November 18, 2018

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

New Zealand lead Pakistan by 60 runs as the Blackcaps went for lunch at 134/4 on the third day of the Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

BJ Watling is not out at 15, while Henry Nicholls is at the crease at 13.

Starting the third day’s play with 59 runs on the board, the Kiwis lost two wickets in the first session.

Related: Boult leads New Zealand fightback against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi Test

Pakistan took the fourth wicket as New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was bowled by Yasir Shah, after contributing 37 runs with the bat.

The second of the three-match Test series will be played in Dubai on November 24. The third and final Test will be played in Abu Dhabi from December 3 to December 7.

 
 
 

See Also

Pakistan women cricketers have not been paid in the last 6 months: report

November 18, 2018 3:02 pm

Women’s World T20: Devine powers New Zealand to 8-wicket win over Ireland

November 18, 2018 12:49 pm

Women’s World T20: India beat Australia to extend unbeaten streak

November 18, 2018 11:48 am

England win second Test to seal Sri Lanka series

November 18, 2018 11:26 am

Five people killed in road accidents across Pakistan

November 18, 2018 11:10 am

Abu Dhabi Test: Boult leads New Zealand fightback against Pakistan

November 17, 2018 7:20 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.