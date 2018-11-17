Abu Dhabi Test: Pakistan 144/4 at lunch against New Zealand

November 17, 2018

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Pakistan were 144/4 at lunch on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Pakistan started second day’s play at 59/2 with Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail at 10 and 22 runs respectively.

Pakistan managed 85 runs in the first session of the second day but lost two wickets in the process.

The side lost its third wicket at the score of 91 runs as Haris Sohail was caught out by Tom Latham from the bowling of Ish Sodhi after making 38 runs.

Azhar Ali was the next man to be dismissed as he was caught by BJ Watling from Trent Boult’s bowling. He scored 22 runs for the side.

New Zealand were dismissed for 153 runs on day one of the opening game of the three-match Test series.

Kane Williamson was the top scorer with 63 runs while Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham chipped in with 28 and 13 runs respectively.

Yasir Shah took three wickets while Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali and Haris Sohail took two wickets each.   

 
 
 

