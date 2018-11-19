New Zealand beat Pakistan in Abu Dhabi thriller

New Zealand clinched a narrow four run win over Pakistan in the first Test in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The Blackcaps take a 1-0 lead in the three match series.

New Zealand, electing to bat, were dismissed for 153 runs in their first innings with skipper Kane Williamson scoring 63 runs for the side.

Yasir Shah took three wickets for Pakistan.

Pakistan were all out for 227 runs in their first innings as Babar Azam made 62 runs while Asad Shafiq and Haris Sohail scored 43 and 38 runs respectively for the side.

Trent Boult grabbed four wickets for New Zealand.

The Kiwis were bowled out for 249 runs in their second innings as BJ Watling made 59 runs for the side and Henry Nicholls scoring 55 runs for the team.

Hasan Ali and Yasir Shah picked up five wickets for Pakistan.

Pakistan, who were well on course to chase the target of 176 runs, were dismissed for 171 runs of the board.

Azhar Ali was the top scorer with 65 runs while Asad Shafiq made 45 runs for the team.

Imam-ul-Haq chipped in with his knock of 27 runs.

Ajaz Patel led the Kiwi bowling attack from the front as he finished with 5/59 in 23.4 overs.

Neil Wagner and Ish Sodhi grabbed two wickets each.