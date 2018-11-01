Abdul Qadir’s son wants to play for Australia in World T20

November 1, 2018

Usman Qadir, the son of former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir, wants to represent Australia on their home soil in the next edition of the World Twenty20.

“My goal is to play for Australia in 2020 in the T20 World Cup,” he said after PM’s XI stunning victory over South Africa. “Before that, if I get the opportunity to play for Australia in a Test or one-day cricket, I would love that.”

He finished with figures of 3/28 from 10 overs as the PM’s XI upset South Africa by four wickets on Wednesday.

Related: Abdul Qadir’s son chosen for Australian PM’s XI

The 25-year-old qualified for a talent visa and the relevant authorities will fast-track his citizenship request.

He has played for Western Australia five times and took three wickets on debut last month in a domestic fixture against Victoria.

His fellow Pakistan-born leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed played three ODIs and two T20s for Australia after seeking asylum in the country in 2010, while current Test opener Usman Khawaja was born in Islamabad before emigrating to Australia.

 
 
 

