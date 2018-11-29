Abbas to miss series decider due to shoulder injury

November 29, 2018

Pacer Mohammad Abbas is likely to miss the third and final Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi due to a shoulder injury, ESPNcricinfo has reported. 

The fast-bowler, who is currently third in the Test bowling rankings, suffered a shoulder injury during the Dubai Test but kept playing while taking pain killers.

A shoulder scan revealed the extent of his injury and he is now set to miss the series decider.

Related: Mohammad Abbas bags third spot in Test bowler rankings

Abbas is now also a doubt for Pakistan’s tour of South Africa next month.

The right-arm pacer has become a key part of Pakistan’s pace attack and was instrumental in the side’s last Test series win against Australia.

The three match series between Pakistan and New Zealand is level at 1-1. The third and final Test starts from December 4.

 
 
 

