Abbas to miss series decider due to shoulder injury

Pacer Mohammad Abbas is likely to miss the third and final Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi due to a shoulder injury, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The fast-bowler, who is currently third in the Test bowling rankings, suffered a shoulder injury during the Dubai Test but kept playing while taking pain killers.

A shoulder scan revealed the extent of his injury and he is now set to miss the series decider.

Abbas is now also a doubt for Pakistan’s tour of South Africa next month.

The right-arm pacer has become a key part of Pakistan’s pace attack and was instrumental in the side’s last Test series win against Australia.

The three match series between Pakistan and New Zealand is level at 1-1. The third and final Test starts from December 4.