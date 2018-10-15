Zaheer Abbas back home after heart surgery

Former cricket captain Zaheer Abbas has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing a successful heart surgery to resolve a cardiac issue.

The Asian Bradman said that he suffered from chest pain while playing golf. He found out that two walls of his heart were blocked after getting tests done.

During the procedure, two stents were inserted in his heart to clear the blockage in the arteries.

The 71-year-old was hospitalised on Sunday in Karachi.

Our prayers are with President @PeshawarZalmi Former ICC President/Pakistan Captain, the Legendary Batsman Zaheer Abbas who is recovering from a cardiac ailment in Karachi.

We wish him a speedy recovery.

Get well soon Zaheer Abbas! — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) October 14, 2018

He is now recovering, and thanked everyone who prayed for his health.

Abbas played 78 Tests and 62 ODIs for Pakistan from 1969 to 1985. He was appointed as the President of ICC in 2015.