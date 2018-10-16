Yasir Shah pleased with his Test comeback

Yasir Shah expressed his happiness over making a comeback in Test cricket, Sky Sports reported.

“I am very happy with my comeback into international cricket after almost a year,” Shah said in an interview with International Cricket Council. “Of course, when you start playing Test cricket again after such a long period, there are always problems.”

He added, “Thankfully, my form seems to have returned to normal as I feel that I bowled really well during the second innings against Australia.”

The bowler added that he is aware of the “expectations” on him when it comes to performing in the United Arab Emirates. “I am aware of the continued expectations on me as far as bowling in UAE is concerned, but one needs to take into account the fact that I was making a comeback after a long time,” he said.

“However, my aim was to get my basics right and get my rhythm back, and I feel satisfied that I achieved that objective in the second innings and was eventually able to bowl in the same way I have bowled before in the UAE.”

He was all praise for Bilal Asif for his performance in the Dubai Test.

“Bilal Asif bowled really well in the first innings against Australia in his debut game in Dubai recently,” Shah added.

Shah went on to say that the off-spinner can be more effective if he keeps playing on surfaces like those in Dubai.