Yasir Shah backing on Big Bash League experience to tackle Australia

October 6, 2018

Pakistan’s Yasir Shah will be relying on his experience from the Big Bash League to tackle Australian bowlers during the upcoming tour of the UAE.

The leg spinner played for Brisbane Heat in the Australian Twenty20 competition. He played in the competition with Marnus Labuschange, Matt Renshaw and Travis Head who have been included in the squad.

“It is a new-looking team, but there are three or four guys that I have played with at the Brisbane Heat and that is certainly to going to help me when it comes to planning,” he said in an interview. “I have seen enough of the other players and also playing against them during my stint in Australia so I know what to expect.”

The spinner said that he has been taking steps to ensure that he is able to perform for long periods in the searing heat of the UAE.

“I have been conscious of being in good shape. I was watching my weight and had a specific diet during my recovery at the national academy,” he added.

“It has been really hot in Dubai and I know I will need to bowl a lot of overs, so it was important I was ready for all the challenges. I feel refreshed and delighted to be back playing test cricket again.”

Shah picked up 12 wickets at an average of 17.13 against Australia in 2014. He admitted that he knows how “competitive” first-class cricket in the Land Down Under is.

“Having spent time in Australia, I know how competitive Australian first-class cricket is,” Shah said.

The cricketer said that he “knows what has worked for him in these conditions” and the way he bowled in the past.

“I know if I can repeat that then I can be successful,” he said.

 
 
 

