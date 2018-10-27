WWE to hold Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia despite criticism

The WWE has announced that its upcoming event, the Crown Jewel, in Saudi Arabia will go ahead as planned, CBS Sports reported.

The event, set to be held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, has been criticised by fans and government officials alike.

The management of the sports entertainment company has given “contractual obligations and an effort to ensure ‘2018 guidance’ stays on schedule financially” as the reasons for holding the event.

The controversy surrounds Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Many high-profile personalities, like the Uber CEO, Virgin CEO Richard Branson and others, boycotted the Saudi FII conference in protest.

“WWE has operated in the Middle East for nearly 20 years and has developed a sizable and dedicated fan base,” the company said in its statement. “Similar to other US-based companies who plan to continue operations in Saudi Arabia, the company has decided to uphold its contractual obligations to the General Sports Authority and stage the event,” it said.

This is the second WWE event to be held in Saudi Arabia this year. The Greatest Royal Rumble was held on April 27 in Jeddah.

The company’s political stance has been questioned by critics. US President Donald Trump has been inducted into the Hall of Fame whereas Linda McMahon, wife of WWE Chairperson Vince McMahon, is running the US government’s Small Business Administration Agency.

The event will be held on November 2. Brock Lesnar will take on Braun Strowman for the vacant WWE Universal Championship while AJ Styles will defend his WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan.

D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) will battle The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane) in a tag team match.

John Cena, Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz and Rey Mysterio will compete in an eight-man tournament for the WWE World Cup.