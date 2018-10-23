WWE superstar Roman Reigns battling blood cancer

October 23, 2018

Monday Night Raw started on an emotional note as WWE superstar Roman Reigns shared that he is battling leukaemia.

Leukaemia is a type of blood cancer which develops in the bone marrow.

Roman Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa’i, has relinquished his WWE Universal Championship and will be undergoing treatment for an indefinite period.

“My real name is Joe and I have been living with leukaemia for 11 years,” he said. “And unfortunately it’s back.”

“And because that leukaemia is back and I can’t fulfill my role..I can’t be that fighting champion and I have to relinquish the universal championship.”

Reigns went on to say that he will be back and the WWE Universe will see him soon.

His fellow superstars have prayed for his speedy recovery.

Reigns is one of the most famous wrestlers inside the squared circle. The Shield member has held the titled of WWE World Heavyweight Championship thrice, and the Universal Championship once.

He was the 2015 Royal Rumble winner and won the 2014 Slammy Award for Superstar of the Year.

 
 
 

See Also

Risk factors associated with breast cancer

October 19, 2018 6:29 pm

10 WWE superstars with awesome entrance music

October 19, 2018 3:42 pm

WWE: Batista may feud with Triple H in the future

October 18, 2018 11:38 am

The Rock could become the president of the United States: Chris Jericho

October 15, 2018 3:43 pm

WWE confirms Undertaker for SmackDown 1000

October 14, 2018 6:00 pm

WWE asked me to perform: Khabib Nurmagomedov

October 14, 2018 3:52 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.