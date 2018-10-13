WWE Crown Jewel: Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy qualify for World Cup

October 13, 2018

Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy won their respective fights on SmackDown to qualify for the World Cup event at the WWE Crown Jewel.

The Apex Predator defeated the returning Big Show to confirm his spot in the tournament.

Hardy, on other hand, qualified for the World Cup after Samoa Joe could not complete his fight due to an injury he suffered during the match with AJ Styles at the WWE Super Show-Down.

Four superstars from RAW and SmackDown each will compete in the tournament. John Cena and Kurt Angle have already qualified for the tournament.

The WWE Crown Jewel will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 2.

 
 
 

