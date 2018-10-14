WWE confirms Undertaker for SmackDown 1000

The WWE has confirmed that the Undertaker will be a part of SmackDown’s 1000 episode on October 16, Tuesday.

“The Phenom” was picked by then-SmackDown general manager Stephanie McMahon in 2003. He went on to win several championships on the ‘Blue Show’.

His rivalries with Edge, Brock Lesnar, Batista, Kan, and Randy Orton are one of the most memorable ones.

He is also expected to address Triple H and Shawn Michaels about the match at WWE Crown Jewel.

SmackDown 1000 will be held in Washington DC.

The show launched the careers of pop-culture icons such as ‘The Rock’, John Cena, Undertaker, Triple H and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.

It is the second-longest running weekly episodic cable television show in US prime time history, only behind Monday Night Raw.