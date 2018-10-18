WWE: Batista may feud with Triple H in the future

October 18, 2018

WWE superstar Batista hinted at a possible feud with his Evolution mentor Triple H in the future.

“The Game (Triple H)..14-time world champion. This man has single-handedly changed this business. He runs this and this man is this business,” Batista said during Evolution’s reunion at WWE SmackDown 1000. “There is nothing he hasn’t done in this business,” he said.

“Except beat me.”

Triple H was taken aback over what Batista had said. Ric Flair stepped up and calmed the situation down.

The two superstars eventually hugged but it seems that the feud may well be on the cards.

Related: Batista sure of making a return to the WWE

Triple H and Shawn Michaels are currently feuding with The Undertaker and Kane also known as the Brothers of Destruction.

Batista quit the WWE last year when Triple H denied him an opportunity to fight for the World Heavyweight Championship against Daniel Bryan.

The WWE superstar turned actor, in an interview to Sky Sports in September this year, had said that he was sure of making a return to the company because he misses the feeling of competing in the ring.

 
 
 

See Also

The Rock could become the president of the United States: Chris Jericho

October 15, 2018 3:43 pm

WWE confirms Undertaker for SmackDown 1000

October 14, 2018 6:00 pm

WWE asked me to perform: Khabib Nurmagomedov

October 14, 2018 3:52 pm

WWE Crown Jewel: Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy qualify for World Cup

October 13, 2018 3:47 pm

Rey Mysterio returns to WWE on a full-time basis

October 11, 2018 1:22 pm

Triple H and Shawn Michaels reunite to battle Undertaker and Kane

October 9, 2018 5:10 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.