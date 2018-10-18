WWE: Batista may feud with Triple H in the future

WWE superstar Batista hinted at a possible feud with his Evolution mentor Triple H in the future.

“The Game (Triple H)..14-time world champion. This man has single-handedly changed this business. He runs this and this man is this business,” Batista said during Evolution’s reunion at WWE SmackDown 1000. “There is nothing he hasn’t done in this business,” he said.

“Except beat me.”

Triple H was taken aback over what Batista had said. Ric Flair stepped up and calmed the situation down.

The two superstars eventually hugged but it seems that the feud may well be on the cards.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels are currently feuding with The Undertaker and Kane also known as the Brothers of Destruction.

Batista quit the WWE last year when Triple H denied him an opportunity to fight for the World Heavyweight Championship against Daniel Bryan.

The WWE superstar turned actor, in an interview to Sky Sports in September this year, had said that he was sure of making a return to the company because he misses the feeling of competing in the ring.