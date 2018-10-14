WWE asked me to perform: Khabib Nurmagomedov

Russian mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed that he has been offered a chance to perform in the WWE.

The Russian fighter will join the ranks of Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar to have performed in the sports-entertainment company if he accepts the offer.

Nurmagomedov made the statement after announcing that he will part ways with Ultimate Fighting Championship if any action is taken against his teammate Zubaira Tukhugov over the post-fight brawl with Conor McGregor.

Related: Khabib Nurmagomedov threat to UFC

The UFC lightweight champion retained his title after making his Irish opponent submit in the fourth round of their high octane fight at UFC 229.

Nurmagomedov’s emotions got the better of him as he proceeded to attack one of McGregor’s men who were heckling him throughout the fight.

As the authorities were trying to control the situation outside the ring, McGregor was seen exchanging blows with members of Nurmagomedov’s entourage inside the octagon

Related: Khabib Nurmagomedov beat McGregor at UFC 229

Nevada Athletic Commission has opened an inquiry into the post-match melee and withheld the Russian fighter’s $2 million paycheck.

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that the Russian champion will not be stripped of his title.

It was earlier reported that both fighters are likely to be punished for their course of action after the fight.