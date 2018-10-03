World Cup 2019 trophy to arrive in Lahore

The 2019 Cricket Worldcup trophy will be exhibited in three cities–Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi as part of its world tour. It arrives in Lahore on Wednesday.

The trophy will be shown to fans in Lahore from October 3 to October 4. The ICC trophy will travel on a sightseeing bus from Gaddafi Stadium at 1:30pm. Later, it will be put on display for the media at the stadium.

The most coveted prize will be displayed at Government College University, Wagha border and Shaukat Khanum hospital on October 4.

It will be exhibited in Islamabad on October 5 and in Rawalpindi on October 6.

The final stop of the trophy will be Karachi. It will be put on display at the National Stadium Karachi on October 7. It will be taken to Mohatta Palace and Frere Hall as well.

The World cup trophy journey kicked off in Dubai from ICC headquarters on Monday, August 27.

“Travelling across five continents, 21 countries and over 60 cities the ‘most connected Trophy Tour ever’ will allow fans around the world to get up close to the coveted prize that will be lifted at Lord’s Cricket Ground on 14 July, 2019,” said the ICC in a statement.

During the nine-month tour, the trophy will be taken to 11 more countries such as Nepal, Germany and the USA, who are not a part of the tournament. This is happening for the first time to connect with cricket fans across the globe.

The trophy will travel to Oman, the USA, the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

The cricket World Cup will kick off on May 30, 2019.