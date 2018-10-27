Why did Roman Reigns keep his cancer from WWE fans?

Triple H, the WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, has revealed that Roman Reigns didn’t want to tell the people about him having leukemia.

According to Express, Roman Reigns didn’t want others to think that “he was being pitied or given things for a certain reason”.

The Big Dog shocked the WWE fans last week when he announced that he was first diagnosed with cancer 11 years ago and it has now returned.

Reigns also relinquished his Universal title, promising that it is not the end and he will make a comeback stronger than ever.

“He’s gonna fight this and he’s gonna win. And he’ll be back, and he’ll be stronger than ever, Triple H told the Elvis Duran Show. “I think it’s just a matter of time but he is an incredibly strong human being and I have so much respect for him.