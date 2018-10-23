Who is John Cena’s favourite WWE superstar?

WWE superstar John Cena has said that Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, is his “absolute favourite” wrestler, Express reported.

The Rock is the WWE legend I enjoyed sharing the ring with the most in my 16-year career, Cena said.

“Do you know of a wrestler called The Rock?” Cena said. “Super, super charismatic guy. He’s one guy who is one WWE superstar no matter where he goes.”

Cena had faced The Rock at WrestleMania 28 and 29. The Rock defeated Cena at WrestleMania in 2012 to become WWE Championship.

A year later, Cena reclaimed WWE title after defeating The Rock.

“He [The Rock] has a certain magic about him, so he is my absolute favourite.”