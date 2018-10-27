West Indies sign Mushtaq Ahmed as assistant coach

October 27, 2018

West Indies have signed former Pakistani leg spinner Mushtaq Ahmed as its assistant coach, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

The bowler’s contract states that he will need to commit 150 days to the team in a year.

He has stepped down as the head coach of Pakistan’s National Cricket Academy.

Related: West Indies coach banned for two ODIs against India

Ahmed’s first assignment was supposed to be the West Indies tour of India. However, the Pakistani authorities found it hard to obtain work visas for the cricketer due to strained political ties between the two Asian countries.

His first assignment will now be the side’s upcoming tour of Bangladesh, where they will play a three-match One Day International series, three Twenty20 Internationals and a two-match Test series.

Mushtaq was Pakistan’s bowling coach for 18 months before being replaced by Azhar Mahmood in 2017.

 
 
 

