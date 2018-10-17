West Indies coach banned for two ODIs against India

West Indies coach Stuart Law has been suspended for his team’s first two ODIs against India on October 21 and 24 for making inappropriate comments against the TV umpire and the fourth official.

Law got three demerit points and was fined 100% of his match fee for breaching the International Cricket Council’s code of conduct during the second Test against India.

Bruce Oxenford and Ian Gould were the on-field umpires, with Nigel Llong and Nitin Menon as third and fourth umpires.

“The incident on Sunday afternoon happened when Stuart Law, following the dismissal of Kieran Powell, went to the TV umpire’s room and made inappropriate comments,” said an ICC statement.

“He then walked to the fourth umpire’s area and, in the presence of the players, again directed inappropriate comments at the fourth official.”

Law admitted to the charge and accepted the sanction so there was no formal hearing.