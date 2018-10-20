Usman Khawaja may undergo surgery for a knee injury

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja is expected to undergo a surgery for his knee problems, AFP reported.

The opening batsman recently sustained a meniscus tear for which he could not bat in the second innings of the Abu Dhabi Test.

Australia went on to lose the deciding game by a wide margin of 373 runs.

“Khawaja has sustained a meniscus tear so it’s not great news for him,” Australian captain Tim Paine said.

“But at the same time it’s the same knee he’s had serious issues with before so it’s a positive in that it’s not that bad but it is likely to require surgery at some stage,” he added.

Khawaja’s 141-run in the second innings of the first Test against Pakistan in Dubai helped Australia scrape by with a draw.

He may miss out on India’s Test series against Australia in November this year as well.

Australia are already dealing with selection issues as three of its front line batsmen Steve Smith, David Warner and Peter Handscomb were banned for a year over their involvement in a ball-tampering scandal.