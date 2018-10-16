Usain Bolt served drug test notice

Former Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt has been served with a drug testing notice by the Football Federation Australia, AFP has reported.

Bolt, who quit international athletics to prove his mettle in football, is playing with Australia’s Central Coast Mariners on trial basis.

“So guys I’ve retired from track and field looking to become a footballer but look at this,” Bolt said Monday via an Instagram video.

He asked that how was he going to get a drug test when he has not even become a professional footballer?

“So I asked the lady, ‘Why am I getting drug tested when I haven’t signed for a club yet?’ and she said they told her I’m an elite athlete so I have to get tested. Okay then.”

He recently scored two goals for the Mariners in a pre-season friendly.

Usain Bolt has been given the opportunity chance to train with the A-League side for an indefinite period.